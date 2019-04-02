Oilers' Zack Kassian: Rakes in helper
Kassian picked up an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
The physical winger is up to 26 points (15 goals, 11 helpers) in 76 games this season. He didn't have a hit Monday, staying at 190 checks and 100 PIM while raising his shots total to 107 on the year. A spot on Connor McDavid's line brings Kassian much more fantasy value than he would normally attract away from a world-class star.
