Oilers' Zack Kassian: Ready for return
Coach Dave Tippett said Sunday that Kassian (back) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against Buffalo.
Kassian has missed the last three contests with the back injury, but returned to Friday's practice, suggesting he was nearing a return. The 28-year-old has been solid this campaign, racking up nine goals and 19 points in 28 games. It's unclear who will come out of the lineup in Kassian's stead, but the likely candidate is Josh Archibald.
