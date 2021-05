Kassian (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 versus Winnipeg, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Kassian missed the final 11 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury, but he's been skating for nearly two weeks, so he should be close to 100 percent for Wednesday's contest. The 30-year-old winger has picked up five points and 73 hits through 27 contests this campaign.