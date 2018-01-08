Kassian logged an assist in a 4-1 loss Sunday to Chicago.

During the second period the 26-year-old was able to outlet the puck to Darnell Nurse, who was then able to solve Anton Forsberg and find the back of the net -- snapping a nine game pointless streak for Kassian. Unfortunately for the 26-year-old he's been playing on the fourth line as of late and is only averaging 11:38 of ice time on the season, but that hasn't stopped Kassian from notching 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 42 games in 2017-18.