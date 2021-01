Kassian posted an assist and a team-high five hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Kassian was bumped down the third line, but he showed a little chemistry with Kyle Turris on the Oilers' second goal. Jesse Puljujarvi took Kassian's old spot on Connor McDavid's line. It's going to be tough to trust Kassian from a scoring standpoint when he's in the bottom six. The rowdy winger has two helpers, 17 hits and five shots on goal through six appearances.