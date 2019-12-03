Kassian (back) won't be available for Wednesday's matchup with Ottawa, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Kassian will miss a second straight contest Wednesday, but he's still considered day-to-day with his back issue, so he could be ready to return as soon as Friday against L.A. Once he's given the green light, the big-bodied winger will return to his spot skating alongside Connor McDavid on the Oilers' top line.