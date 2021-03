Kassian (upper body) won't play Friday against Ottawa, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Kassian has been skating with his teammates since Tuesday, so he's clearly making progress in his recovery, but the Oilers have yet to establish a definite timetable for his return. The big-bodied winger will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so look for that announcement to precede his return to game action.