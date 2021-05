Kassian (lower body) has begun skating on his own, but he isn't expected to return during the regular season, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Kassian's clearly making progress in his recovery, but he shouldn't be expected to return until Edmonton's first-round playoff series at the earliest. Either way, the 30-year-old winger has only picked up five points in 27 games this season, so he won't garner much attention in postseason pools.