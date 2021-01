Kassian (personal) posted two hits in 14:05 during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Kassian did alright, but the Oilers' offense as a whole has struggled with just 10 goals through four games. If head coach Dave Tippett starts shuffling the lines, there's a chance Kassian could be separated from Connor McDavid -- that would tank Kassian's already limited fantasy value. The rough winger has one assist, nine hits and two PIM in three appearances this year.