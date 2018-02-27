Kassian (undisclosed) will not dress for Tuesday's game against the Sharks.

Kassian was limited to just 4:48 during Sunday's game against the Ducks because of the undisclosed issue. Fast forward to Tuesday and the injury has yet to completely resolve, costing the winger at least one matchup. His next opportunity to retake the ice arrives Thursday against the Predators, while Pontus Aberg will draw in for the Oilers on Tuesday.