Oilers' Zack Kassian: Scores goal, assist
Kassian recorded a goal and an assist versus Minnesota on Thursday.
Kassian has racked up five goals and three helpers in his past 10 games, along with 14 shots, 19 shots and a plus-6 rating. The winger should challenge for the 20-point mark before the end of the campaign after having missed that threshold by just one point last season.
