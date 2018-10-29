Oilers' Zack Kassian: Scores rare goal
Kassian scored a goal Sunday in a 2-1 overtime win versus the Blackhawks.
It was Kassian's first point of 2018-19, and as the rugged forward struggles for ice time in Edmonton, it goes without saying that nobody should be considering him for fantasy.
