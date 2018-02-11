Oilers' Zack Kassian: Scores twice in loss
Kassian scored twice in Saturday's loss to the Sharks.
Kassian has racked up six goals and 15 points in 53 games this season and is mostly known for his physical presence. The 27-year-old has racked up 86 PIM and his gritty play makes him of use in some deep leagues. Don't expect many more two-goal games, however, as Kassian has never hit 15 goals in his career and his fantasy value is limited due to his reduced ice time.
