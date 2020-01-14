Oilers' Zack Kassian: Served with two-game ban
Kassian received a two-game suspension after his actions in Saturday's contest against Calgary, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
It looks like Kassian will be starting his All-Star break a bit earlier than his teammates. The 28-year-old winger took exception to a hit from Matthew Tkachuk and dropped the gloves on his unsuspecting opponent. The Oilers have just two games remaining before the break, so expect Kassian to return on Jan. 29 against none other than the Flames.
