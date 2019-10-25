Kassian provided two assists, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

The Oilers' top line of Kassian, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for eight points in the comeback win. Kassian is up to eight points, 36 hits and a plus-10 rating in 11 appearances this season, holding his own with his dynamic duo linemates.