Oilers' Zack Kassian: Serves up pair of helpers
Kassian provided two assists, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.
The Oilers' top line of Kassian, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for eight points in the comeback win. Kassian is up to eight points, 36 hits and a plus-10 rating in 11 appearances this season, holding his own with his dynamic duo linemates.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.