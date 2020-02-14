Oilers' Zack Kassian: Set for in-person hearing
Kassian will have an in-person hearing with the Department of Player Safety, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Kassian was seen kicking Tampa Bay's Erik Cernak in the chest with the blade of his skate, which the league will certainly have something to say about. Additional factors at play are the fact that Kassian wasn't penalized on the play and was suspended only a month ago for his action against Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk, both of which could serve to lengthen his ban. By holding the hearing in person, the league can suspend the winger for more than five games, something fantasy owners should probably expect at this point.
