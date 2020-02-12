Kassian had an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Kassian picked up his second point in his last five games. He's now at a career-high 30 points in 51 contests this season. He's added 136 hits, 82 shots and 69 PIM. Offense may be hard to come by for the 29-year-old, who will see time on the third line with Connor McDavid (quadriceps) out.