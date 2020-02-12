Oilers' Zack Kassian: Sets career high in points
Kassian had an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Kassian picked up his second point in his last five games. He's now at a career-high 30 points in 51 contests this season. He's added 136 hits, 82 shots and 69 PIM. Offense may be hard to come by for the 29-year-old, who will see time on the third line with Connor McDavid (quadriceps) out.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.