Oilers' Zack Kassian: Shines alongside star players
Kassian notched a goal on three shots, added two helpers and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.
Kassian's two helpers came on Connor McDavid tallies in the first and third periods. The rowdy winger also tallied a goal in the second period. Kassian, McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for 10 points in the blowout. For his part, Kassian has five goals and 13 points in 19 appearances. He's added 59 hits and 28 shots on goal with a plus-13 rating. Fantasy owners should look beyond the big names -- Kassian's top-line usage and physical play make him worth the roster spot.
