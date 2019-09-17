Oilers' Zack Kassian: Sidelined by minor injury
Kassian won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Canucks due to a minor leg injury, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Kassian's injury shouldn't keep him sidelined for long, but he'll miss Tuesday's contest at a minimum. Another update on the 28-year-old's status should surface once he's cleared to suit up for a preseason match.
