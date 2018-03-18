Oilers' Zack Kassian: Sidelined by unknown injury
Kassian (undisclosed) won't suit up Sunday against the Lightning, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
The rugged forward dished out a hit and blocked two shots Saturday against the Panthers, so he may be feeling the effects Sunday. Kassian doesn't shy away from physicality, though, since he has 90 PIM and 126 hits in 68 games. The former first-round pick doesn't get much responsibility beyond that in a bottom-six role that yields just 11:36 of ice time per game, but he's compiled 17 points despite limited minutes.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...