Kassian (undisclosed) won't suit up Sunday against the Lightning, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The rugged forward dished out a hit and blocked two shots Saturday against the Panthers, so he may be feeling the effects Sunday. Kassian doesn't shy away from physicality, though, since he has 90 PIM and 126 hits in 68 games. The former first-round pick doesn't get much responsibility beyond that in a bottom-six role that yields just 11:36 of ice time per game, but he's compiled 17 points despite limited minutes.