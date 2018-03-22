Oilers' Zack Kassian: Sitting out again
Kassian (undisclosed) will not play Thursday night against the Senators seeing as how Oilers coach Todd McLellan isn't planning any lineup changes from Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.
Kassian's about to miss his third straight game, but we're hoping you weren't counting on the bottom-six winger in the first place. Despite the Sabres originally drafting him with the 13th overall pick in 2009, Kassian's career high in points over six-plus years of service time is 29 -- when he hit that benchmark with the Canucks four years ago. His primary role is to dole out hits, and he's no stranger to the penalty box either.
