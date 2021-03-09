Kassian (upper body) skated with the Oilers on Tuesday but won't be ready for Wednesday's game versus the Senators, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Kassian is closing in on a return after missing the last 13 games. The 30-year-old posted just three points through the first 13 games this year while averaging 12:26 of ice time. His next chance to take the ice is Friday's rematch against the Senators. The Oilers have been blending their lines lately, so it's tough to project where Kassian will slot in.