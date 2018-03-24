Oilers' Zack Kassian: Slated to sit again Saturday
Kassian (undisclosed) did not participate in line rushes Saturday, suggesting he will miss the evening's contest against the Kings, Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED reports.
Kassian will skip his fourth straight game because of the undisclosed issue, but his presence on the ice at practice provides some encouragement that a return may be around the corner. Regardless, the majority of fantasy owners are unlikely to concern themselves with his status considering the bottom-six forward owns just 17 points -- seven goals and 10 assists -- through 68 games this season.
