Oilers' Zack Kassian: Sparks comeback with tally
Kassian netted his 11th goal of the season in a 4-3 win over the Sabres on Monday.
Kassian's marker ignited a three-goal burst over the last 3:31 over the second period that carried the Oilers to the victory. The gritty winger added two hits and four shots in the contest. Kassian has 19 points in 63 outings this year, but his calling card is his 156 hits. He's on a three-game scoring streak, and as long as he occupies the right wing slot alongside Connor McDavid, Kassian is likely to see a boost in his offensive contributions.
