Oilers' Zack Kassian: Struggling for minutes
Kassian is averaging a mere 10:31 of ice time when he is in the lineup.
Kassian has served as a healthy scratch for two games already this season and even when he does suit up, is spending much of his time watching from the bench. Understandably, the winger has failed to pick up a point, but has managed to rack up 12 hits.
