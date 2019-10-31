Kassian provided an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kassian has hit the skids recently, with only four assists over his last 10 games. He is up to three goals and nine points in 14 games this season. The winger has added 45 hits and eight PIM so far. Kassian has topped 100 PIM four times in eight previous seasons -- expect his relatively well-behaved start to the year to give way eventually.