Kassian scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 5.

This was Kassian's first goal and second point in five playoff outings. The winger hasn't been short on physicality with 21 hits in a fourth-line role, though he's yet to exceed 10 minutes of ice time in any of the Oilers' postseason contests. As such, his limited offense makes him a risky option for DFS managers.