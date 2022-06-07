Kassian scored a goal, logged four hits and added two PIM in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Kassian saw a little more ice time Monday, logging a postseason-high 13:56 in this contest with the occasional shift on the top line. That's where he scored his goal with 3:22 left in regulation, converting on a Leon Draisaitl pass to force overtime. Kassian has four points, 17 shots, 52 hits and a minus-2 rating in 16 playoff contests. The veteran winger is under contract for two more years, so he'll likely return to a role in the Oilers' bottom six for 2022-23 after notching 19 points in 58 regular-season games this year.