Oilers' Zack Kassian: Three for three in goal-scoring
Kassian scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
The rowdy winger has displayed his touch for scoring with three goals, an assist and a plus-4 rating through three games. The physicality is still there as well, as Kassian has dished out nine hits. He's never topped 29 points in a season, but a top-six role alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl could raise the 28-year-old's ceiling this year.
