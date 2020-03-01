Kassian recorded three hits in 18:13 during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Kassian received a seven-game ban for kicking the Lightning's Erik Cernak on Feb. 13. The 29-year-old Kassian didn't return to his previous top-line role alongside Connor McDavid -- he instead played on Riley Sheahan's left wing on the third line. For the year, Kassian has 30 points, 142 hits and 69 PIM in 53 contests. His ability to contribute offense will be limited if he stays in a bottom-six assignment.