Oilers' Zack Kassian: Tickles twine in win
Kassian potted a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Kassian has four goals and six points in his last five games -- not bad for a winger known more for physicality. He's got eight goals, 16 points, 67 hits and 23 PIM in 23 contests this season. A consistent spot on Connor McDavid's line has done Kassian wonders for production -- he's on pace to shatter his previous career high of 29 points, set in 2013-14.
