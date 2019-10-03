Kassian scored the game-tying goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Kassian clicked well with Leon Draisaitl in the contest, assisting on each other's goals. Kassian went plus-3 and added a pair of hits. The physical winger notched 26 points and 191 hits in 79 games last season. If he can maintain a top-six role alongside Draisaitl or Connor McDavid, he could be a good add for fantasy owners in deeper formats.