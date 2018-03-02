Despite an earlier report that indicated otherwise, Kassian (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Nashville.

Kassian missed Tuesday's game against the Sharks due to an undisclosed malady, but he'll return to his usual bottom-six role against the Predators. The 27-year-old winger will add some physicality to Edmonton's lineup, but he isn't a viable option in most season-long fantasy formats due to his lack of offensive upside.