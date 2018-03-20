Kassian (undisclosed) will sit out of Tuesday's game against Carolina, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

This will be the second straight game Kassian misses with the mystery issue. Kassian's main contributions are in the physical realm, racking up 126 hits and 90 PIM through 68 games, but he's also accrued seven goals and 10 helpers. His next chance to enter the lineup will be Thursday in Ottawa.