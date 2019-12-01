Kassian (back) is day-to-day and won't suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Canucks.

It appears Kassian was injured during Saturday's clash against the Canucks, but it doesn't sound like it's a long-term issue. It's unsettled who will replace Kassian on the team's top unit alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but James neal and Joakim Nygard figure to be top candidates.