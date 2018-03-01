Kassian (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Predators, Bruce McCurdy of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Kassian skated Thursday morning, so he's clearly making progress in his recovery, but the Oilers have yet to release a definite timetable for his return to game action. Nonetheless, most fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with the gritty winger's availability, as he's only totaled seven goals and 16 points in 61 contests this campaign.