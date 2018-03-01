Oilers' Zack Kassian: Won't play Thursday
Kassian (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Predators, Bruce McCurdy of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Kassian skated Thursday morning, so he's clearly making progress in his recovery, but the Oilers have yet to release a definite timetable for his return to game action. Nonetheless, most fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with the gritty winger's availability, as he's only totaled seven goals and 16 points in 61 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...