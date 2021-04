Kassian has worked in a bottom-six role since returning from an upper-body injury March 17.

Kassian had a goal and an assist in his first two games back, but he's gone 11 straight outings without getting on the scoresheet. The physical winger has just five points to go with 73 hits and 15 PIM in 26 contests overall. As long as he's in a limited role, his fantasy appeal will remain low.