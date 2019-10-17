Oilers' Zack Kassian: Wrangles helper
Kassian produced an assist, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
While linemates Connor McDavid (five points) and Leon Draisaitl (three points) stole the show, Kassian made sure to etch his name on the scoresheet as well. The 28-year-old winger has six points and 22 hits through seven games.
