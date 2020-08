The Lightning placed Sosunov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Saturday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Sosunov has failed to carve out a role with the Lightning since signing his entry-level deal with the club in 2017, instead bouncing between Tampa Bay's ECHL and AHL affiliates over the past two seasons. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 6-foot-9 blueliner return to his native Russia to continue his playing career.