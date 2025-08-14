Rodrigue signed a one-year contract with KHL HC Barys Astana on Thursday, according to RDS.ca,

Rodrigue played a pair of games with Edmonton during the 2024-25 regular season but he was not given a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. Rodrigue was unable to garner a contract with an NHL team in the last six weeks, finally signing with the Kazakhstan team. Rodrigue was 18-16-7 with a 3.12 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 41 regular-season appearances with AHL Bakersfield in 2024-25.