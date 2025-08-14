Olivier Rodrigue: Inks deal with KHL club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodrigue signed a one-year contract with KHL HC Barys Astana on Thursday, according to RDS.ca,
Rodrigue played a pair of games with Edmonton during the 2024-25 regular season but he was not given a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. Rodrigue was unable to garner a contract with an NHL team in the last six weeks, finally signing with the Kazakhstan team. Rodrigue was 18-16-7 with a 3.12 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 41 regular-season appearances with AHL Bakersfield in 2024-25.
More News
-
Olivier Rodrigue: Set to hit open market Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Summoned from AHL•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Sent back to minors•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Tagged with loss in first start•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: First NHL start on tap•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Makes NHL debut in relief•