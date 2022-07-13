Palat will test the free-agent market Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

The Lightning have a desire to keep the top-line winger, but their finances could make it difficult. Palat enjoyed a productive regular season with 18 goals and 31 helpers in 77 contests, and he added 21 points in 23 playoff games. The 31-year-old winger should get a long look from teams in need of more scoring depth, though his offense is a step down from some of the top names on the market.