Ondrej Pavelec: Retiring from professional hockey

Pavelec will hang up his skates and end his professional career, Austin Siragusa of Global Winnipeg reports.

Pavelec spent last season as a backup with the Rangers, appearing in 19 contests, in which he went 4-9-1 with a 3.05 GAA. For his career, the 41st overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft racked up 398 games, a 156-167-48 record and .907 save percentage. Concussions in his final year with the Jets led to the 31-year-old losing his job to Connor Hellebuyck and ultimately leaving the organization for a one-year stint in New York.