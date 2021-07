Dansk signed a contract with KHL Spartak Moscow on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Dansk has appeared in six NHL games for the Golden Knights since the start of the 2017-18 campaign, registering a .906 save percentage and a 3.10 GAA. The 27-year-old Swede posted a solid .918 save percentage and 2.44 GAA in 11 AHL games last season.