Dansk will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Dansk spent a large portion of 2020-21 either on the taxi squad or as a backup. He won his only game, and the Swede also posted a 6-3-0 record with a 2.99 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 11 games with AHL Henderson. At 27 years old, it's possible Dansk could garner interest as organizational depth, but he has just six NHL games to his name so far.