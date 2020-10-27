Fantenberg has signed a one-year contract with SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL.

Fantenberg appeared in 36 games with the Canucks last season, picking up six points over that span. The 29-year-old blueliner will likely finish his playing career overseas. If that ends up being the case, he'll finish his time in the NHL having totaled 19 points in 124 games split between the Kings, Flames and Canucks.