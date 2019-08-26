Oscar Lindberg: Signs with Swiss club
Lindberg inked a one-year contract with EV Zug of the NLA on Monday.
Lindberg drew into 55 NHL contests with the Golden Knights and Senators in 2018-19, notching nine goals and 20 points over that span. The 27-year-old likely could have secured a one-year deal with an NHL club for the 2019-20 campaign, but he probably would have had to have settled for a bottom-six gig -- an option which evidently wasn't as attractive as the promise of a major role with a Swiss team.
