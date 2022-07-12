Lindblom was placed on waivers by the Flyers on Tuesday for the purpose of buying out his contract.
Lindblom registered 12 goals, 14 assists and 83 hits while averaging 13:48 of ice time, so there should be plenty of interest in his services on the open market, assuming he goes unclaimed. In the Swede's five campaigns, he has reached the 30-point threshold just once but could do so again if he signs with a more offensively-minded team.
