Steen inked a five-year contract with Farjestads of the Swedish Hockey League on Saturday, Derek O'Brien of The Hockey News reports.

The 26-year-old spent parts of four seasons with the Bruins, accumulating four goals and eight points in 60 career regular-season games. Steen played four seasons with Farjestads before embarking across the pond to play in North America in 2019. He is likely to finish out his career in his native Sweden.