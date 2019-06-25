Sundqvist wasn't issued a qualifying offer from St. Louis on Tuesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

His failure to receive a qualifying offer means the Swede will become a free agent come July 1. Sundqvist enjoyed a career year in 2018-19, potting 14 goals and 31 points in 74 games with the Blues. The organization is loaded with young talent up front, which could be the reason they failed to retain Sundqvist. The 25-year-old will likely have a few suitors once he's officially a free agent.