Power may return to Michigan for another year, telling reporters, "Right now, I'm probably leaning more towards going back to school," per The Athletic.

Power is expected to be the No. 1 pick at the upcoming 2021 NHL Draft, which would see him likely headed to Buffalo barring any shock trades. In his rookie season with the Wolverines, the 18-year-old defenseman notched three goals and 13 assists in 26 contests. If Power does stay at Michigan for the 2021-22 campaign, he could still link up with the Sabres for the final few games of the regular season before making the full jump to the professional ranks the following year.